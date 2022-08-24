Landscape gardener punched a hole in a wall and threatened residents
A 27-year-old man who punched a wall and threatened residents at a property has been put on probation for 12 months.
Curtis Thomas Mulholland admitted two counts of property damage and one count of provoking behaviour.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also gave him a six-month drink ban and ordered him to pay compensation of £700 in total for damage caused.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, the night before the offences, Mulholland had been out with a friend who lives at Castlemona Avenue in Douglas.
The next day, July 24, a man who lives in a room at that property, said that Mulholland was banging on his door.
When he opened it, he said Mulholland forced his way in and started asking where his friend was.
He then punched a hole in the wall before leaving the room.
Later, that same morning, another resident said that they found Mulholland asleep on a couch in a communal area.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and struggling to stand up.
Mulholland then threatened the man and swore at him.
The man left the communal area but the first man who had encountered Mulholland then arrived.
Mulholland was said to have become aggressive and pushed him, then tried to punch him.
However, he was restrained on the floor until police arrived.
spat
As he was arriving at police headquarters in a van, Mulholland spat on the van’s cage door.
The damage to the wall at the property was assessed at £550 while the cleaning cost of the van was £150.
When interviewed by police, Mulholland, who lives at Clarence Terrace in Douglas, said that he could not recall anything and that he had been very drunk the night before.
He said that he had issues with alcohol and had been drinking spirits but was seeking help.
A probation report said that Mulholland had arrived in the island on June 13.
He moved here from Edinburgh to make a new start after ‘getting in with the wrong crowd’ and is originally from Northern Ireland.
The report said that he has an uncle who has lived here for many years and that Mulholland is currently working with a landscape gardening firm.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘In the sober light of day Mr Mulholland is apologetic.
‘He understands his behaviour was appalling. He feels he would benefit from probation given his difficulties.
‘If there is a silver lining, there is this realisation of the problem he has.’
Mr Wood went on to say that his client had an appointment with Motiv8 and asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas.
Mulholland was also ordered to pay £125 costs which he will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £150 per week.