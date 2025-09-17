A 20-year-old who drove while his friends were on the roof and bonnet of his car has admitted dangerous driving.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood at Douglas Courthouse on September 2, pleading guilty to the offence, and will be sentenced on October 21 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Brown, who lives at Somerset Road in Douglas, was driving a Land Rover at 9.05pm.
One of his friends was lying on the roof, while another was sitting on the bonnet.
Video footage of the incident was shown to the Deputy High Bailiff.
Bail continues.