A high school pupil has been remembered as ‘a beacon of kindness and gentleness that lit up the lives of all who knew her’.
Emily Grace Kelly, of Douglas, died at Noble’s Hospital last Wednesday (October 15). Her death is being investigated by police on behalf of the coroner and is currently described as unexplained.
In a public notice announcing Emily’s passing, issued by T.S. Keggen & Son Funeral Directors, the former Ballakermeen High School pupil was described as being ‘forever cherished by her mum Caroline, her dad Jonny, dearly loved sister of Jai-Lee, Kelly-Marie and Christina, devoted granddaughter of Sean and Diane, loved aunty of Reya-Mae and a much-loved niece of Craig, Ray, Jamie, Adam, Katherine and Beth’.
The family tribute continued: ‘Emily was a beacon of kindness and gentleness that lit up the lives of all who knew her, she was our world.’
Emily was a Year 9 pupil at Ballakermeen High School. Head teacher Graeme Corrin informed parents of her death in a letter sent last week, describing the news as one of ‘great sadness’.
He wrote: ‘It is with great sadness that I write to notify you of the unexpected death of one of our Year 9 students. Our thoughts are with the student’s family at this extremely sad time.’
Mr Corrin said it was natural for friends and classmates to experience a range of emotions, including sadness, anger and confusion, following such news.
The school also thanked parents for their understanding and support during what it described as a difficult time for the Ballakermeen community.
Police confirmed last week that Emily’s death occurred ‘outside of the school environment’. Officers stressed that there had been no incident at Ballakermeen High School.
A spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that there was no major incident at Ballakermeen High School. A pupil sadly passed away outside of the school environment. The police are investigating the circumstances on behalf of the coroner, as the death is currently unexplained.
‘A Bereavement Response Team will be present at Ballakermeen High School to support pupils, and specially trained family liaison officers are in place to support the family. We kindly ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time and that people refrain from speculation.’
The organiser said the appeal had the family’s blessing and that it aimed to ‘give Emily the send-off she deserves and a beautiful headstone where her family and friends can go to grieve’.
To date, the appeal has raised more than £6,000 in donations.
Emily’s family has asked that members of the public respect their privacy and avoid speculation as they come to terms with their loss.