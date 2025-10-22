The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed it is exploring the practicality and feasibility of expanding its services to include additional routes to Ireland.
Discussed at last month’s Isle of Man Government Conference, representatives from the ferry operator said the move underlines their ‘commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing more travel options for residents and visitors.’
This week, the company’s long-serving vessel Ben-my-Chree will undertake a trial sailing to Larne, as part of a series of tests assessing the viability of a new route to Northern Ireland.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said the trial marks an early-stage exploration rather than a firm decision.
‘We would like to make it clear at this stage that this is only a trial and that no final decision has been made regarding the addition of the route to our schedule, or any other alterations to our schedules,’ the spokesperson said.
‘This test will help us assess operational viability, port suitability, and sustainability before determining any further steps.’
Calls for more regular and varied links to Ireland have persisted for several years, with many members of the public expressing interest in both Northern and Southern routes.
Currently, the Steam Packet operates seasonal sailings to Dublin during the summer months.
The Larne trial comes as the company prepares to charter the Ben-my-Chree to Stena Line this autumn.
The vessel will be on charter between November 4 and December 10 following what the company described as ‘successful negotiations’ with the international ferry operator.
It’s important to note that under the agreement, which complies with the existing Sea Services Agreement, the Steam Packet retains the right to recall Ben-my-Chree at any time should she be required to support Isle of Man services.
After completing the charter, Ben-my-Chree will enter a scheduled drydock maintenance period before returning to provide additional cover over the Christmas and New Year period.
During the charter, it is expected the vessel will operate on Stena Line routes between Holyhead and Dublin, and Fishguard and Rosslare, depending on operational requirements. Steam Packet operational crew will also remain onboard throughout the charter period.
Managing director Brian Thomson said the deal ensures the needs of the Isle of Man remain the company’s top priority.
‘I’d like to thank my team for their hard work in securing this charter,’ Mr Thomson said.
‘The terms of the charter comply with the Sea Services Agreement and put the needs of the lifeline service first, with Ben-my-Chree being able to be called back at any time to service the island, as well as providing cover over the busy holiday period.’
Meanwhile, the Steam Packet’s new flagship vessel Manxman will continue to operate scheduled winter sailings between Heysham and Douglas, along with weekend crossings to Liverpool.
The high-speed craft Manannan will conclude its 2025 season on Sunday, October 26, before entering its winter maintenance layup, with services resuming on March 27 next year.
Additionally, the freight vessel Arrow remains on charter to DFDS, operating in the Channel Islands under an agreement that runs until March 2026.