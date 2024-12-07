A 22-year-old man has admitted drug dealing and money laundering.
Matthew John George Williams appeared in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, December 3.
He pleaded guilty to importing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vapes to the island, possessing criminal property, namely £670 in cash, and two counts of being involved in the supply of cannabis.
Tetrahydrocannabinol is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.
The offences were all committed between April 27 and September 14.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Williams is due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for other matters on December 12.
Mr Connick submitted that the latest offences should be committed to the higher court for sentencing on the same date.
Williams, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who agreed that all the offences should be dealt with on the same date at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Williams to the higher court.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.