Daniel Sowerby, of Cronk Grianagh Estate, appeared before magistrates recently and also pleaded not guilty to failing to stop for police, having no valid driving licence, having no insurance, and fraudulent use of a registration mark.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on June 2 at East Baldwin Road.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was suitable to be heard in summary court.
The defendant was represented in court by defence advocate Jim Travers, who agreed.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with a condition to reside at his home address.