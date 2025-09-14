A Manxman sailing to and from Heysham on Monday (September 15) has been cancelled due to an adverse weather forecast.
The 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham will no longer go ahead, which means the later return sailing from Heysham at 1:45pm has also been cancelled.
The later Manxman sailing to Heysham on Monday at 7:15pm is also still in doubt, which means the return journey at 1:45am is also at risk.
A final decision on the 7:15pm sailing will be made by 3pm on Monday.
Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool also remain at risk of disruption of cancellation - the 3pm journey to Liverpool and the return 7:15pm journey back to Douglas.