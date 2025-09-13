A number of Steam Packet sailings on Monday are subject to disruption due to an adverse weather forecast.
The 8am journey from Douglas to Heysham, scheduled to arrive at 11:45am, is now subject to either cancellation or disruption due to expected high winds.
To give the sailing every chance of going ahead, the ship’s Master will make a decision by 6am on Monday morning.
This also means that the return journey, leaving Heysham at 1:45pm, is also at risk of disruption.
The 3pm Manannan sailing from Douglas to Liverpool on Monday is also subject to disruption, which means the return 7:15pm sailing is also at risk.
The other sailings at risk are the 7:15pm Manxman journey to Heysham on Monday evening and the 1:45am return to Douglas overnight.
The Manxman’s ‘Round the Island Cruise’ on Sunday (September 14) has also been cancelled.