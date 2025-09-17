Andrew Richard Hickling was arrested on April 1 after police found 332.6 grams of the class B drug at his home, at Falcon Street.
It was valued by police at £6,652.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be sent to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Thirty-year-old Hickling was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who agreed that the case should be committed, and said a basis of plea would be submitted before sentencing, setting out how much of the drug was for his client’s personal use only.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.