Island DJ Neil Cowie’s ‘Afternoon Disco’ is set to return to the Bench nightclub in Douglas later this month.
The disco will take place on Saturday, September 27 from 2pm to 7pm, and is aimed at those who enjoy dance music and nightlife but prefer an earlier start and finish.
Neil Cowie is set to headline the event, and is widely regarded for his classic dance sets and strong track record of sold-out daytime events on the Isle of Man.
Known for his ability to blend piano house, disco, and club anthems, Cowie promises to deliver a ‘nostalgic yet high-energy’ afternoon set.
The line-up also includes Roy Campbell, Pete Dunn, Alan Stacey, and Steve Butt - all established names in the local DJ scene.
Each will bring their own musical style to the event, offering a varied mix of tracks inspired by classic Isle of Man nightlife venues such as The Dow Jones, Little Caesars, and The Venue.
Talking about the disco, Neil said: ‘This event is perfect for anyone who still loves the thrill of a packed dancefloor but doesn’t want the commitment of a 3am finish.
‘It’s the ideal way to celebrate with friends, unwind after a busy week, or simply enjoy a different kind of Saturday out – one where the lights, the sound, and the energy of a nightclub meet the ease of an afternoon.’
Tickets for the event have seen strong demand, with only a limited number remaining.
Tickets are priced at £9.60, and those interested are encouraged to book soon by visiting https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Unknown/Bench-Nightclub/Neil-Cowie-Afternoon-Disco-7/41166352/
