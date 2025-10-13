A Liverpool man accused of being involved in importing drugs to the island has made a further appearance in court.
Thirty-eight-year-old Liam Dunne, of Burlington Street, faces four counts of being concerned in the production of drugs to the island and 19 counts of conspiring to obstruct justice.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between March 2021 and June 2024.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, via video link from the prison, and was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
Mr Kermode said that discussions were ongoing with the prosecution and the 19 obstruction charges may be consolidated into one charge.
An adjournment was granted until October 21, with Mr Dunne remanded.