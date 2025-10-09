A teenager has appeared before magistrates on Thursday morning charged with wounding with intent to commit murder.
Taylor Jake Murphy, 19, of High View Road, Douglas, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, robbery of a Volvo motor vehicle, robbery of a Kawasaki Mule 4x4, taking a Mitsubishi without consent, burglary, and theft.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 5 and 6 in Maughold and Port Cornaa.
He was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for the case to be adjourned until October 14, to allow time to review the case papers.
No bail application was made and Mr Murphy was remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.