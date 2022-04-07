Man accused of causing death by careless driving faces an additional charge
Thursday 7th April 2022 2:13 pm
David Evans
David Evans, aged 65, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, appeared in court today via video link charged with causing death by careless driving, failing to report an accident and failing to stop after an accident.
A new charge was laid this morning of committing an act against public justice.
The case was adjourned until May 5 after defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that numerous technical matters needed to be looked into.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.