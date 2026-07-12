A 43-year-old man has appeared before magistrates accused of importing over £12,000 of cocaine.

Geraint Richard Darren Lee Hughes entered a ‘no plea’ response to the charge.

A package containing 124.6 grams of the class A drug was intercepted at the Post Office sorting office on May 26.

Mr Hughes, of Christian Road, Douglas, denied knowledge of the package when interviewed by police.

In court, he was represented by advocate David Reynolds.

Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

The case will be committed to the higher court on August 13.

Bail continues in the sum of £500, with a condition not to leave the island without court consent.