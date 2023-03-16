Thomas James Hall, aged 30, of Peveril Street, Douglas, this week appeared in court charged with five counts of possessing indecent images of children.
He is also accused of three counts of theft.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that it is alleged that 57 images were found and assessed using the Copine scale, which assesses images from levels one to five, with five being the most severe.
The prosecution case is that 25 images are at level one, 14 at level two, 13 at level three, and five at level four, with none at level five.
The case was adjourned until March 28 while further investigations are taking place.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with computer restrictions in place, and conditions that Mr Hall reside at his home address, not contact anyone under 16, and not leave the island without court consent.