Man admits assault on his ex-partner

A 43-year-old scaffolder who assaulted his ex-partner outside her home has been fined £800.
Edward James Taylor admitted an offence of common assault on a female and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court how police were called to the woman’s address in Peel on November 6 at 1.05am.
The victim told police that Taylor and her had argued via text messages on November 5 when he had called her abusive names.
She said that she had gone for a night out and when she got home at 1am, she found Taylor sitting in a car outside her home.
The woman said that he shouted an abusive name at her, then lunged at her.
The ex-partner said that she raised her hands in self-defence but had been hit in the face with either his fist or his head.
There was then a physical scuffle and the woman threw a stone at Taylor’s car, she said, in an effort to get him to leave.
He left the scene but was arrested on November 7.
During a police interview, Taylor, who lives at Reayrt Aalin in Peel, admitted sending abusive text messages and waiting outside her home.
He claimed that the woman had thrown a rock at his car before the altercation and then came towards him, which had prompted him to push her away.
She was said to have suffered a swollen and bruised forehead.
Ms Carroon said that the couple had been separated since February and asked for a restraining order to be considered.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
Mr Wright said that the couple had been together for 16 years and had two children.
The advocate said that Taylor admitted he had an alcohol issue but there was no evidence he had been drinking on the night in question.
Mr Wright pointed out that the woman admitted she had consumed eight drinks prior to the altercation.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Taylor: ‘This is a serious offence as it is an offence that is committed in a domestic situation.’
Mrs Hughes said that she would not issue a restraining order, as there had been no previous incident between the couple, but warned Taylor that any further offences involving his ex-partner would likely result in one being issued.
He will pay the fine and compensation at a rate of £20 per week.