A 59-year-old man has admitted four shoplifting offences after a Strand Street spree.
Darren Michael Bardsley stole items from Regatta, Asia’s Best Choice, Dealz, and Manx Telecom.
Bardsley had previously denied the offences but on Thursday, September 19, he changed his pleas to guilty.
The court heard that, on June 18, he went on a stealing spree in Douglas, which included £168 worth of goods from Regatta, a sports top and shorts from Dealz costing £17.50, and goods from Asia’s Best Choice.
Earlier, on May 30, he stole an Apple Ultra watch, valued at £650, from Manx Telecom.
During previous court appearances, Bardsley, who lives at Mona Street in Douglas, has admitted stealing a bicycle on August 11, and two 70cl bottles of Jack Daniels from Duke Street Co-op on June 8.
He is also set to face a trial on October 11 in summary court for allegations of assault and criminal damage, which he has denied.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared in relation to the admitted offences, and sentencing for those will take place after the outcome of his trial.
No bail application was made and Bardsley is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.