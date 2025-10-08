A 43-year-old Ramsey man has appeared in court admitting sending messages he knew would cause harassment.
Mark James Taylor, of Barrack Lane, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently.
He admitted the offence and will be sentenced on November 4, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that, on June 4, Taylor had sent a number of messages to a 19-year-old man, encouraging him to engage in sexual relations with him.
Taylor later handed himself in at Ramsey police station, and during an interview, said that he’d taken a gram of cocaine before sending the messages, as well as prescription cannabis, and was disgusted with himself.
Bail has been granted.