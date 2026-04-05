He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and will be sentenced in summary court on May 14, after a probation report has been prepared.
Cowin, of Bircham Avenue Close, stole the charity box from Ramsey swimming pool on March 1, while the fraud was committed on March 11.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who said his client was also on police bail for other matters, and it was hoped an update would be forthcoming before sentencing.
Cowin made no bail application and was remanded.