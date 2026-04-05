Casey Jay Logan failed a drug wipe test near to Groudle car park and has also been banned from driving for two years.
A third charge, of possessing cocaine, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol at Groudle car park on October 24, at 11pm.
They stopped a Ford Fiesta being driven by the defendant, and described him as having glazed eyes, shaky hands, and a nervous demeanour.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and Logan was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which was sent to the UK for analysis and later produced readings of 18 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 240 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
The court heard that 18-year-old Logan, who lives at Taubman Terrace, has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and his lack of previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that there had been no suggestion of any poor standard of driving, and Logan had only driven a short distance.
The advocate said that the defendant was fully licensed, taxed and insured, and there had been no collision.
Mr Glover asked magistrates to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty and the minimum two year ban.
Magistrates fined Logan £1,500 for the cocaine offence and made no separate penalty for the benzoylecgonine offence.
He must also take an extended test at the end of his ban and will pay at a rate of £100 per month.