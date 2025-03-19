A 78-year-old man has appeared in court accused of starting a large scale construction project on Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and Manx Utilities Authority land without permission.
He is yet to enter pleas to the charge, but his advocate Paul Rodgers said that the allegations will be denied.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that it is alleged the defendant started a process involving large scale construction between May 2023 and January 2025.
Mr Swain said that this had involved driving through a track and altering the landscape and water course by putting in a drainage pipe and covering it.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on land owned by DEFA and the Manx Utilities Authority, in Lezayre and Braddan.
DEFA is a government department whilst the Manx Utilities Authority is a statutory authority of the government.
The prosecutor said that it was alleged that this had caused damage in the region of £100,000, as well as environmental damage which he said could not be calculated.
Defence advocate Mr Rodgers asked for a long adjournment, to allow time to review the case, and also due to the fact that his client would be in Australia until July.
Magistrates adjourned the case until August 5.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500.