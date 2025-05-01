The Department of Infrastructure will cover a funding shortfall at the Northern Civic Amenity Site (NCAS) following its recent takeover by the government.
It was confirmed last month that the site, based at Balladoole Farm on Bride Road, will remain open for at least another year, with Ramsey Town Commissioners stepping in to manage the facility on behalf of the department.
The future of the site had been in doubt after Bride Commissioners withdrew from the committee that operates it and refused to pay their share of the running costs. Ramsey Town Commissioners had also previously indicated they would hand back control of the site to the department on April 30.
However, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request has now revealed that the Department of Infrastructure will contribute £48,950 from its internal budget resources to keep the site operational. In addition, each northern local authority is now paying a revised fee.
Ramsey Commissioners are covering the majority of the cost, with a contribution of £255,948. Andreas will pay £36,715, Ballaugh £27,242, Jurby £20,587, Lezayre £39,152, and Maughold £29,866. Bride Commissioners, who had initially withdrawn from the funding arrangement, will now pay the lowest amount - £11,900.
In an email to the authorities involved, deputy chief officer of the Department of Infrastructure, Jefferey Robinson, said the department had made a ‘pragmatic’ decision to keep the site open until a more ‘sustainable’ solution could be found.
In a separate email, Mr Robinson made clear that the site would have closed as planned if all the local authorities had not agreed to the revised funding terms.
The FoI request also revealed that contracts outlining the new payments were issued on Friday, March 28. Bride Commissioners returned their signed contract on March 31 - just one day before the site was due to shut.