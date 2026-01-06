Onchan Commissioners have agreed to proceed with repairs to the bumper boats at Onchan Pleasure Park, approving expenditure of £15,000 during the 2025/26 financial year.
The decision followed consideration of a report from the environmental and technical services manager in December, which outlined issues that had arisen with the engine mounts on the boats.
During a recent Onchan Commissioners meeting, the district surveyor informed the board that officers had sought quotations for both repair and replacement options.
Replacing the bumper boats with new units based on the current design would cost approximately £60,000, including new boats, engines, shipping costs and import taxes.
One quotation was obtained from a local company to carry out repairs - at a cost of £15,000.
As this exceeds the threshold set out in the Local Authority’s Standing Orders, officers are continuing efforts to secure two additional quotes for the board’s consideration.
During the meeting, board members raised questions about the lead-in time and delivery of new boats, and whether replacements would arrive in time for the 2026 season.
All board members favoured repairing the boats rather than replacing them, citing the significantly lower cost and concerns about potential disruption to Pleasure Park operations during the 2026 season.
Also during the latest meeting, the commissioners approved £10,000 of surface water drainage improvement works at Onchan Stadium, following concerns about safety and disruption caused by persistent flooding.
A recent report outlined drainage problems affecting both the football pitch and the adjacent race track, and the issues were raised after Onchan Raceway Limited, a tenant at the stadium, formally requested that the Local Authority consider funding improvements.
Members were advised that standing water on the track presents safety risks for stock car and go-kart drivers, and that severe conditions can restrict use of both the race track and football pitch.