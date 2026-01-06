A teenage motorist has been fined £430 for driving a car in a dangerous condition.
The vehicle’s exhaust was described by police as hanging down and loose.
Upon further inspection, they found windscreen cracks, worn tyres, an insecure battery, and an engine oil leak.
The vehicle was deemed unroadworthy.
Hargraves, 17, said he’d bought the car from a friend and had had it for less than four days.
He said he was aware there were some defects, but not at the level found.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with three points and ordered £50 prosecution costs.