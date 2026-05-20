Assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly has cost a Douglas man fines totalling £775.
Forty-year-old Andrew Hall was also ordered to pay the officer £150 compensation, and £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police were dealing with another matter on May 9 in Strand Street, when Hall tried to intervene.
He swore at them, saying: ‘You f****** jobsworth. You f****** p*****.’
He was described as unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol.
Hall, of Empress Drive, was arrested but spat towards officers, then kicked an officer on the hand.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said the kick was reckless rather than deliberately aimed at the officer.
Hall will pay at a rate of £100 per month.