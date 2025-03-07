Edard Dolyn Corkill was disqualified after driving twice under the influence of cannabis.
He recently appeared before magistrates making an application to have his licence restored early.
The offences took place in August 2019 and June 2020, when the 24-year-old tested positive for the class B drug after being stopped by police.
He was sentenced to 220 hours’ community service and handed a five year ban, during a court appearance in June 2021.
Making his application to end the ban early, he was represented in court by advocate Paul Rodgers.
Mr Rodgers said that Corkill, who lives at Main Road, had stopped using the drug by the time he had been sentenced in 2021, and that the ban issued had been lengthy, given that there had been no accidents.
The advocate said that the readings had not been the highest and the disqualification had caused his client a lot of inconvenience.
‘He has become a model citizen. It could be said that the sentence has served the appropriate purpose,' said Mr Rodgers.
Magistrates agreed to restore Corkill’s licence, but said that they considered the lengthy ban had been appropriate.
He must still take an extended driving test before driving again.