A 35-year-old who threw a plastic pint glass at a barman has been fined £700 and handed a six-month licensing ban.
Daniel Mark Wheaton was arrested after the incident at the Bay Hotel on May 14.
High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Members of the public and staff had ushered him outside.
When interviewed, Wheaton, of Close Cam, Port Erin, said he couldn’t recall anything and that he'd been having mental health issues.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.