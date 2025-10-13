A pizza delivery driver who was uninsured has been given a conditional discharge.
Checks found he held insurance, but it didn’t cover business purposes.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said Anaziah was a student, at university in Sheffield on a trade and investment management course, but was working three nights a week delivering pizzas.
Mr Kermode said the vehicle was insured by his sister, and Anaziah was a named driver, with fully comprehensive insurance.
‘He thought he was fully insured, it was a genuine mistake,’ he added.
Anaziah, of Murray’s Lake Drive, Douglas, also had his licence endorsed with four points and must pay £50 prosecution costs.