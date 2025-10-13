A pizza delivery driver who was uninsured has been given a conditional discharge.

Nmesomachukwu Anaziah was stopped by police at Royal Avenue in Onchan on July 19.

Checks found he held insurance, but it didn’t cover business purposes.

Defence advocate Ian Kermode said Anaziah was a student, at university in Sheffield on a trade and investment management course, but was working three nights a week delivering pizzas.

Mr Kermode said the vehicle was insured by his sister, and Anaziah was a named driver, with fully comprehensive insurance.

‘He thought he was fully insured, it was a genuine mistake,’ he added.

Anaziah, of Murray’s Lake Drive, Douglas, also had his licence endorsed with four points and must pay £50 prosecution costs.