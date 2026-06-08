A 59-year-old Douglas man who breached a restraining order has been put on probation for a year.
Liam Patrick Flanagan, of Hazel Close, admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He was said to have breached the order on April 30, when he was in the same location as the woman he was prohibited from contacting.
Flanagan said it’d been a chance encounter, with no risk to the woman.
A probation report said he had been engaging well with a previous supervision order imposed in January 2025 and had made positive changes to his lifestyle.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered payment of the costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.