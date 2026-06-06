One of the Isle of Man TT's most recognisable visitors says he was left 'shocked' after being reported to police over a burnout outside a Douglas bar.
Konni Ammenhäuser, better known to road racing fans as 'Wheelie Konni', spoke about the public ‘doughnut’ spectacle as police investigated the incident, which took place outside Motor Isle Bar & Grill in Wellington Street during practice week.
The German TT enthusiast came to the attention of police after footage of the burnout was shared on social media.
However, the Isle of Man Constabulary later confirmed that no further action would be taken, saying all parties involved had taken responsibility for their part in the incident and that any restoration required would be arranged.
Speaking to Isle of Man content creator Frank Schuengel while the incident was being probed, Konni said he could not understand why the matter had been reported.
He said: ‘Unbelievable.
‘What they reported was that I was riding without a helmet, but I was just standing there... that I caused pollution.
‘TT has changed in a bad way.
‘The problem is I thought only nice and friendly people are here. Everybody I know here is nice and friendly and likes the TT.’
Konni insisted the doughnut or burnout had been organised in advance as part of a promotional event for the recently opened Motor Isle venue.
He said: ‘To do this doughnut, it was a promotion thing to promote the new Motor Isle bar and it was planned for a week.
‘It was absolutely safe and I only did it at 4,000 revs, firstly so not to hurt the bike, secondly to not hurt the surface.
‘It didn't do any harm to anybody but it brought hundreds of people around.
‘I was a bit shocked because I didn't do any harm to anybody and I just brought fun. That's what I'm here for, to make people happy.’
The incident generated significant discussion among TT fans after footage of the burnout circulated online.
Konni has become a familiar figure during TT fortnight, attracting large crowds with his motorcycle stunts, distinctive leathers and larger-than-life personality.
Asked whether the incident would affect his future visits to the Isle of Man, he replied with a smile: ‘If they let me.’