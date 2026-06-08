Paul Bradley Smith, of The Britney, pleaded guilty to having no vehicle tax, a defective tyre, and a tyre below the legal tread limit.
The court heard he was stopped by police on February 14, while driving a Peugeot 508 on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said the tax offence was an oversight, as Smith paid for a six-month licence, but thought it’d been for 12 months.
Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs and the defendant, whose age wasn’t given, will pay at a rate of £25 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.