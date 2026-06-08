A Jurby motorist has been fined £660 after admitting three offences.

Paul Bradley Smith, of The Britney, pleaded guilty to having no vehicle tax, a defective tyre, and a tyre below the legal tread limit.

The court heard he was stopped by police on February 14, while driving a Peugeot 508 on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas.

The car’s tax had expired in October 2025 and issues were found with two tyres.

Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said the tax offence was an oversight, as Smith paid for a six-month licence, but thought it’d been for 12 months.

Magistrates also ordered £50 prosecution costs and the defendant, whose age wasn’t given, will pay at a rate of £25 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.