A 33-year-old man who drove just five weeks after being banned has been handed a suspended sentence.
Daniel James Glassey said that he had driven because his grandmother was seriously ill, and he had wanted to get to her.
He appeared in court having pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, having no vehicle licence, and having no insurance.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced Glassey to 10 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and put him under a supervision order for two years.
He was also given a further 12 month driving ban.
The court heard that Glassey was disqualified from driving on September 19, as well as being given a suspended sentence.
Despite this, he was arrested after driving on October 26.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision.
Mr Wood referred to documents from Manx Care, saying they detailed the defendant’s background and difficulties.
The advocate said that necessary interventions which were now taking place, were unlikely to be as effective if Glassey was in custody.
Regarding the latest offence, Mr Wood said that his client had received news that his grandmother was seriously ill, and had initially tried to get a lift to be with her.
He said he had been unable to, so he had then driven himself.
‘It was an impulsive decision. In the stress of that moment, he chose to take the car,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood said that Glassey was working well with probation, and the Drug and Alcohol Team, and was taking positive steps to improve his life.
The advocate also handed in letters of reference for his client.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘I am prepared to treat this as a blip.
‘It is clear you need continued assistance.
‘You work well when you have people to support you.
‘If you were to commit a further offence of driving while disqualified you would almost certainly be heading to prison.
‘This is your last chance. Please take advantage of the opportunities that have been given to you.’