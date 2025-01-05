A gift shop has announced plans to shut at the end of the month.
The Gaslight Gift Shop on Malew Street in Castletown has confirmed that Friday, January 31 will be its last day of trading.
The shop is currently displaying ‘store closing’ promotional signs in its windows.
In a statement online, owner Sheree Bolleurs said: ‘I’m so sorry to say that I will be closing my shop on Friday 31 January for the last time.
‘Thank you to all the people who have tried to support me whenever possible.
‘All stock in the shop will be on sale and we will be working our winter hours of 11 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday and 10-2 on Saturday.’
The news comes just days after the another store in the capital announced plans to close at the end of the month.
The Boredroom, based in Strand Street, Douglas, will be closing its doors for the final time on January 25 and has blamed the challenging retail landscape in the island.