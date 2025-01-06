A 27-year-old man has been fined £500 after being abusive to passengers on a bus.
Rabelani Collen Nyamande appeared in court admitting threatening behaviour.
He was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The offence was committed on September 23 in 2022, but Nyamande was said to have been off the island since.
He was sitting at the rear of the vehicle with two other males.
They were said to be talking to some children, when one of the youngsters said: ‘You all stink of cannabis.’
A young girl was said to have told Nyamande and his group: ‘You can’t be taking photos of young girls.’
Nyamande was said to have responded, saying: ‘Fat t***,’ but denied saying this.
He was also accused of telling a passenger: ‘I will find out where you live,’ but also claimed not to have said that.
Nyamande was said to have then walked off but was pointing aggressively towards a passenger.
He then said: ‘Racist. Rat.’
When he was interviewed by police later, he claimed that he had only sworn as he was getting off the bus.
He said that he knew the boy he was chatting to, but the girl had accused him of filming them, when he said he had not been.
Nyamande said he had only been defending himself after the accusation of recording.
Ms Dodge said that CCTV footage showed a number of swear words being used towards passengers.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said: ‘He still denies saying “fat t***” and “I will find out where you live”, but accepts shouting and swearing, causing distress.’
Ms Shimmin said that the offence was in 2022, now some time ago, and asked the court to deal with it by way of a financial penalty.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told the defendant: ‘To use such language is unacceptable. People must have felt quite threatened.’
Nyamande, who lives at The Level in Colby, will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.