A woman has been found guilty of breaching conditions of an Anti-Social Behaviour Order.
Last week, she faced a summary court trial accused of breaching the ASBO on July 28 by intimating she was recording a couple on her phone, her conduct making them feel alarmed or annoyed.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood heard that the couple had been in the front garden of their home on Beach Road, Port St Mary, when the defendant stopped in her car outside.
She set off but only went a short distance before reversing back and winding down her window.
Giving evidence, one of the complainants said he could not hear everything she said but it looked like she was recording them on her mobile phone.
And they said Ms Phillips had told them: ‘You won’t be laughing when I come back at midnight.’
His wife said the incident had left her with shaking legs and her heart pounding.
The incident was recorded on CCTV which the claimants had installed after a previous interaction with the defendant.
In her evidence, Ms Phillips, who represented herself in court, denied she had stopped to incite an incident.
She claimed she had pulled over to read her Kindle because she didn’t want to go home.
Returning to court on Monday to give her decision, the Deputy High Bailiff said she found the complainants’ evidence credible and supported by CCTV.
In contrast, she found the defendant’s evidence to be ‘inconsistent, illogical at times and fanciful at others’ - and consequently found her guilty of breaching the ASBO.
The Deputy High Bailiff adjourned sentencing pending another summary court trial faced by Ms Phillips on December 19.
That case involves allegations of three more counts of breaching the ASBO involving a different complainant.