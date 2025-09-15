A 48-year-old Maughold man has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Russell Lee Hyde, of Beach View Cottages, has previously entered a not guilty plea to a charge of attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
Police seized cash totalling £47,960 at the Sea Terminal on June 15.
It was found by a sniffer dog and was concealed in a spare tyre on a vehicle driven by Mr Hyde.
He said he didn’t know the cash was there and that he was going to a funeral in the UK.
The defendant will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
He was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin.
Bail has been granted.