He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
He entered not guilty pleas to 14 counts of possessing indecent images of children.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was too serious for summary court, and that it should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial, saying that some images found had been assessed at the most severe level.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on July 1.
Bail continues.