Well-known Isle of Man businessman Martin Hall has raised more than £5,000 for The Children’s Centre after taking on a gruelling and never-before-attempted ‘Double Parish Walk’.
Martin, chief executive of Atla Group and the driving force behind Expedition Limitless, attempted to complete two full laps of the iconic Parish Walk route, covering a staggering 170 miles and all 34 parishes of the Isle of Man.
He then joined thousands of other walkers at the official Parish Walk start line in Douglas on Saturday morning in an attempt to walk the full distance again.
Despite his determination, Martin was forced to retire from the walk in Maughold, having completed 67 miles on foot after the initial 85-mile cycle.
He was taken to Noble’s Hospital by his support team, where he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition caused by extreme muscle breakdown.
In an emotional update from his hospital bed, Martin shared: ‘I ended up with rhabdomyolysis, which is when creatine kinase (a muscle damage marker) is high.
‘It’s normally in the lower double digits, mine was in the thousands.
‘It’s caused through stress on the body, which checks out, and it messes up your organs.’
He added: ‘Apparently, I was hallucinating in Maughold. I don’t remember much!
‘My support crew drove me to hospital, and even though I apparently asked to carry on walking, I don’t remember, they likely saved me from untold troubles.’
Despite not quite completing the second lap, Martin said the challenge had been six months in the making and it was difficult not to see it through.
‘When you fail, it’s hard to take,’ he admitted. ‘But maybe I need to stop thinking my mind isn’t strong. I didn’t fail because of my mind, but because of something else.’
The fundraiser, which Martin said was about ‘helping humans that use both Rebecca House and the Children’s Centre’, has so far raised £5,271, and continues to climb.
‘A lot of lovely humans have reached out to say I should be proud and of course I am,’ he said.
‘This was ultimately about raising funds for charity and helping people who I suspect are in more pain than the weekend I endured.’
This is far from Martin’s first major charity effort.
He is the man behind Expedition Limitless Isle of Man, a long-term initiative combining endurance challenges with fundraising.
Last year, Martin led a group of Manx adventurers on a 444-mile kayak expedition along Canada’s Yukon River to raise money for Manx Mencap.
That initiative raised over £111,000 through the trek and other events including a gala dinner.
Expedition Limitless 2026 is now underway, aiming to raise £200,000 in total for The Children’s Centre and Rebecca House.
Before setting off on his double Parish Walk challenge, Martin said: ‘This isn’t just about testing limits - it’s about raising awareness and funds for two remarkable Isle of Man charities making a real difference in young lives.’