More than 1,000 walkers took to the roads on Saturday for one of the Isle of Man’s most iconic endurance events, the Parish Walk.
A total of 1,065 competitors lined up at the NSC track in Douglas, each with a personal reason for taking on the 85-mile route that visits all 17 parish churches on the island.
From those aiming to raise money for charity, to others simply testing themselves, it was a day filled with determination, blisters, and unforgettable moments.
The event has come a long way since its origins over a century ago, when it began as a challenge between neighbours.
It was revived in 1960 and has since grown into the largest mass-participation sporting event on the Isle of Man, drawing walkers and spectators from across the island and beyond.
Among the many incredible stories from this year was that of Sub Officer Nick Hays from the island’s Fire and Rescue Service.
Nick walked to the Sloc, almost 23 miles, wearing full fire kit and a breathing apparatus set.
His fundraising efforts have so far brought in more than £2,500 for the Great North Air Ambulance and the Fire Fighters Charity.
Reflecting on his efforts, Nick said: ‘Well folks, that's all. Managed a decent pace up to the Sloc but with some mangled feet and my stomach giving me a hard time, I had to make the difficult decision to call it a day.’
He went on to thank support around the 85-mile course, which is one of the highlights every year as islanders come out and offer beverages and food for competitors.
While just 106 competitors went on to complete the full course, every single walker added to the spirit of this beloved Manx event.
