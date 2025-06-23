More than 1,000 walkers took to the roads on Saturday for one of the Isle of Man’s most iconic endurance events, the Parish Walk.

A total of 1,065 competitors lined up at the NSC track in Douglas, each with a personal reason for taking on the 85-mile route that visits all 17 parish churches on the island.

From those aiming to raise money for charity, to others simply testing themselves, it was a day filled with determination, blisters, and unforgettable moments.

The event has come a long way since its origins over a century ago, when it began as a challenge between neighbours.

It was revived in 1960 and has since grown into the largest mass-participation sporting event on the Isle of Man, drawing walkers and spectators from across the island and beyond.

Among the many incredible stories from this year was that of Sub Officer Nick Hays from the island’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Nick walked to the Sloc, almost 23 miles, wearing full fire kit and a breathing apparatus set.

His fundraising efforts have so far brought in more than £2,500 for the Great North Air Ambulance and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Reflecting on his efforts, Nick said: ‘Well folks, that's all. Managed a decent pace up to the Sloc but with some mangled feet and my stomach giving me a hard time, I had to make the difficult decision to call it a day.’

He went on to thank support around the 85-mile course, which is one of the highlights every year as islanders come out and offer beverages and food for competitors.

While just 106 competitors went on to complete the full course, every single walker added to the spirit of this beloved Manx event.

For a full roundup of winners and times, read the sport section on the back page of the Isle of Man Examiner, out on Tuesday. We’ll also be publishing eight pages of pictures from the Parish Walk in a special souvenir edition of this week’s Manx Independent, out on Thursday.

All photographs taken by Callum Staley (CJS Photography) and are available to view and purchase online at www.cjsphotography.co.im

Supporters of all ages were out to encourage the competitors, with these children very vocal in Marown
Supporters of all ages were out to encourage the competitors, with these children very vocal in Marown (CJS Photography )
The start of this year's event at the NSC
The start of this year's event at the NSC (CJS Photography )
Stu Osborne passing through Marown, he reached Peel in just under six hours
Stu Osborne passing through Marown, he reached Peel in just under six hours (CJS Photography )
Marown is the first parish to tick off on the 85-mile stomp
Marown is the first parish to tick off on the 85-mile stomp (CJS Photography )

An aerial shot as competitors on Saturday morning prepare themselves for the grueling walk ahead
An aerial shot as competitors on Saturday morning prepare themselves for the grueling walk ahead (CJS Photography )
Off they go!
Off they go! (CJS Photography )
Walkers passing through Marown Church
Walkers passing through Marown Church (CJS Photography )
It's all smiles in Marown, but how long for?
It's all smiles in Marown, but how long for? (CJS Photography )
A remarkable effort from Sub Officer Nick Hays who got as far as the Sloc, in full fire kit and BA set
A remarkable effort from Sub Officer Nick Hays who got as far as the Sloc, in full fire kit and BA set (Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service )
Simon Gawne getting support through Marown
Simon Gawne getting support through Marown (CJS Photography )