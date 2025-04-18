A 35-year-old man has appeared in court denying stealing money from his employer.
Lee Harris is accused of stealing £500 while working at 1886 Bar and Grill in Douglas.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently and entered a plea of not guilty.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was suitable for a trial in summary court, saying that, although it had been an alleged theft from an employer, it had only been one incident.
Mr Harris was represented in court by advocate James Peterson.
No bail application was made, as Mr Peterson said that his client had no address to put forward.