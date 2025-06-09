There is a ‘lack of a strategic framework’ for services for adults with a learning disability in the Isle of Man.
That’s according to a newly published report commissioned by Manx Care and carried out by Cordis Bright Ltd, a firm which provides research, evaluation, advice and consultancy primarily aimed at improving public services across the UK.
The review evaluated residential care home services for people with learning disabilities, provided by Manx Carem and the process involved engagement with people living in the homes, families, care providers and staff.
As well as highlighting a lack of strategic framework, the document also outlines a series of recommendations aimed at enhancing the support available to adults with learning disabilities in the island.
An extract from the report reads: ‘Whilst steps have been taken recently to address the quality and nature of service delivery, Adult Learning Disability Services (ALDS) has a long way to go before it meets modern, high quality, person-centred practice standards.
‘For residents of ALDS, this means that they have an experience of care that is not person-centred, does not routinely maximise their choices or independence, and in some instances, places inappropriate restrictions on their freedoms.
‘There is an urgent need for changes to residential services for adults with a learning disability, including offering greater variety and improving the existing quality.
‘The consequences of inaction, for current residents and those who will need a service in the future, will likely be a continuation of poor-quality care for some, and inability to access the right support for others.’
The recommendations made to improve services in the report include expanding housing and accommodation options, strengthening support for ALDS staff and developing a ‘strategic commissioning plan’ to broaden the range and quality of support and care.
Manx Care has ‘recognised and acknowledged’ the report, with a spokesperson saying that it needs to ‘significantly improve’ the support it provides.
A spokesperson from Manx Care commented: ‘The organisation has carefully read the recommendations and will now evaluate what works best for those who they support in the Isle of Man.
‘This is a vital opportunity to reshape services.
‘Manx Care has already started taking some actions in relation to the recommendations, including the development of a commissioning plan, discussing housing options with partners across the system, and new guidance being implemented throughout the service.
‘Further actions will include engagement with individuals and their families as well as staff and partners.’
Fran Tinkler, director of adult learning disability charity Manx Mencap, added: ‘This report confirms what many families have known and experienced for years – that services can be fragmented, under-resourced, and may not meet the needs of people with learning disabilities and their families.
‘It makes for very difficult reading, but we cannot shy away from the realities it describes.
‘We do not want to see another report that gathers dust on a shelf. This must be the moment that promises turn into progress, supported by proper investment, clear accountability, and timelines for change.’