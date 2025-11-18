Twenty-three-year-old Kyson Quentin Stephen Bell is currently on remand.
He’s accused of throwing boiling liquid containing sugar over an inmate, who was sitting at a poker table on September 18.
The man was said to have suffered burns to his scalp, neck, forehead, and back.
Mr Bell appeared before magistrates recently, pleading not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the allegation was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
The defendant was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers, who agreed.
Committal proceedings will take place on January 8.