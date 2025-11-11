Fifth Manx Bard Annie Kissack RBV turns her poetic eye toward the work of fellow Bard Michael Manning in a review written in verse.
Her take on his new collection, ‘Graih: Prophetic-Utopian Poems’, is presented alongside a portrait of Manning captured by current Manx Bard Bradley Chambers.
Michael Manning was the Manx Bard in 2022, marking him officially as the eighth bard.
In an interview with Biosphere Isle of Man (also in 2022) he said: ‘My view of poetry has deepened as I’ve seen the power of words to help others glimpse or understand something different. There can be an element of truth-telling to poetry, a naming of something that is good and true and beautiful.’
Annie Kissacks RBV, review: ‘I’m delighted to review my fellow Manx Bard Michael Manning’s new poetry collection, following a successful launch and concert at Broadway Baptist Church recently.
‘It has to be said that this collection, “Graih: Prophetic-Utopia Poems”, has an unusual title and its front cover intrigued me.
‘It reminded me of those Hogarthian illustrations of 18th century London which portrayed the fates of the urban poor, living and dying outside in the streets.
‘However, these streets are not the streets of 18th century London but today’s Douglas.
‘Through involvement with the homeless charity Graih (Manx for ‘love’), Michael has had years of experience in working with and for these marginalised communities that many of us know little about. And the lives of the homeless are at the centre of this amazing and very challenging collection of poetry.
‘Some of the individuals Michael encountered in his work with Graih have died; many of the poems written in their memories restore to them their quirks and personalities, revealed through encounters in the overnight shelter at Broadway.
‘These are authentic voices; you are hearing about real people. I found these poems particularly touching.
‘Michael is a radical and a Christian; an idealist with a vision of a utopia of fair treatment and rights for all.
‘Such a collection could come over as preachy but it does not. Nor does it shy away from the big questions. His poetic voice can be angry, the repeated failures of politicians are lambasted and the Isle of Man’s role as a financial centre is questioned.
‘Yet at other times the tone is uplifting, hopeful, even humorous. Poems of the Manx landscape provide interludes of visionary beauty and reflection; the quality of light, the freedom of the hills, restore a sort of equilibrium while still raising questions.
‘The poems show an acute sensitivity to language. An accomplished poet, he has an excellent ear for rhythm, balance and nuance. This is a fine collection and a necessary one. I strongly recommend it.’
The publication of Graih: Prophetic-Utopian Poems has been supported by Culture Vannin. It is available from The Bridge Bookshop, The Churches' Bookshop and The Book Company, for a charitable donation if you are able to, and copies are available in public libraries.