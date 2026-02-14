A 56-year-old man who admits drug dealing has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Ivan Muzik is estimated to have supplied around 336 grams of cannabis between February 28 and April 1 last year.
Text messages found showed that a third party in the UK connected with cannabis buyers on the island, then messaged Muzik to go and sell the drug.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client, who lives at Marathon Drive in Douglas, had a lesser role and was directed by the UK party.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction after taking into account Muzik’s previous convictions.
He will appear at the higher court on February 27.
Bail continues.