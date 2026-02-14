A Douglas man is facing accusations that he was involved in importing seven kilos of cannabis to the island.
Jason Daniel Claude Smithies had previously appeared in court charged with being concerned in importing 3.5 kilos to the island.
However, earlier this month, a second charge was laid by the prosecution accusing him of being involved in importing a second package of the same weight.
Thirty-one-year-old Mr Smithies, who lives at Alder Road, was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil, who asked for an adjournment until February 17, while legal aid is finalised.
Bail has been granted with a condition not to leave the island without court consent.