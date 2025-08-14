A Ramsey man has been fined £100 for being drunk in a public place.
Jonathan Lennon Taylor appeared before magistrates and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Police were called to Derby Square in Douglas on May 20 after reports of a man shouting.
They found 47-year-old Taylor there and described him as slurring his words, having glazed eyes, and smelling of alcohol.
An empty whisky bottle and three empty beer cans were nearby.
Enquiries found that he had no address to go to, and despite police efforts, nowhere could be found for him to stay, so he was arrested.
He will pay the fine at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.