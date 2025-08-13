Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Uncharted Tracks at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Tripod Acoustic Duo at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Alex Harris at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm to 11:45pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Goosefest (Bad Reputation, Lost Dogs, Black Water Creek, Swarf Damage, Croteau, The Martin Family Band etc) at the Rovers Return, Douglas, all day.

- Colin Bankes-Jones at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.

- The Clypse at Glen Wyllin Campsite, 7pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- The Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Harvey Mushman at the British, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.

- Balla Sabbath at Port Erin Beach, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Fusion at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 3pm to 5:30pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Open Mic Night at the Union, Castletown, 7pm to 10pm.

- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.