Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Uncharted Tracks at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Tripod Acoustic Duo at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Alex Harris at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm to 11:45pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Goosefest (Bad Reputation, Lost Dogs, Black Water Creek, Swarf Damage, Croteau, The Martin Family Band etc) at the Rovers Return, Douglas, all day.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- The Clypse at Glen Wyllin Campsite, 7pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- The Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Harvey Mushman at the British, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
- Balla Sabbath at Port Erin Beach, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Fusion at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 3pm to 5:30pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Open Mic Night at the Union, Castletown, 7pm to 10pm.
- David Castro at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.