Manx Care has urged drivers to stop following ambulances running on blue lights in an attempt to beat traffic, warning the practice is endangering patients, crews and other road users.
The organisation says ambulance teams on the island have ‘recently encountered vehicles that are following ambulances on blue lights, seemingly to gain a traffic advantage’.
Crews report that when a driver sits close behind an ambulance as it weaves through traffic, it can compromise the vehicle’s ability to brake, manoeuvre or position safely at junctions and roundabouts.
In the worst cases, Manx Care says paramedics may have to abandon their emergency run to reduce the danger created by a tailing vehicle, a decision that would inevitably delay help reaching the patient.
‘If the crew feels it is unsafe, they may be forced to abandon their emergency response to reduce that risk,’ Manx Care said.
‘This will of course delay the response to the patient, which is absolutely not what our colleagues want to do.’
Appealing directly to drivers, the organisation added: ‘Please consider the consequences of actions you take whilst driving in the vicinity of emergency response vehicles.
‘By attempting to gain an advantage, you may be inadvertently putting patients, crews and yourself at risk.’
Manx Care confirmed that instances of antisocial driving that cause concern or impede emergency work will be referred to the police.
It is reminding motorists to act responsibly when they encounter blue-light vehicles: create space where safe to do so, avoid sudden braking or lane changes, and never attempt to ‘draft’ in an ambulance’s wake.
Anyone witnessing dangerous driving around emergency vehicles is encouraged to report it to the authorities.