A 33-year-old man has been fined £950 for three offences related to an electric scooter.
Jamie Roy Griffin appeared before magistrates admitting having a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no valid driving licence, and having no insurance.
It was said to have numerous defects.
Griffin, who lives at Corran Pirragh in Peel, said he had been taking it to get fixed on the day, and that he had not realised a licence and insurance was needed for that type of vehicle.
Magistrates also gave him seven penalty points and ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.