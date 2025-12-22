A woman whose drug dealing resulted in her being stabbed nine times has avoided jail after ‘turning her life around’.
Leah Masson, 21, was left in hospital for five days after she was attacked when meeting up with 17-year-old Dylan Minton in a wooded area behind Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel, on September 4, 2024.
Not only was Masson, 20 at the time, left badly injured but it also led police to seizing her phone which showed evidence of ‘consistent and regular’ cannabis dealing.
But Masson did not learn her lesson initially as officers searched her home in February 2025 and seized another phone which showed evidence of at least one deal involving class A drug cocaine.
However, Deemster Graeme Cook took the unusual step of not jailing her straight away for dealing cocaine after learning how Masson, of Stanley Mount, Peel, had stepped away from drugs and launched a new career as a barber.
Masson appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery in December having previously admitted to one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, one of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering.
Roger Kane, prosecuting, told the court that after Masson was stabbed by Minton, her phone was seized by police.
Evidence obtained from apps such as Snapchat showed she was involved in supplying cannabis and had exchanged a number of messages between different people, including Minton.
Mr Kane said: ‘The amounts involved were not insignificant and she had other people dealing for her, putting her above that of a low-level street dealer.’
Masson was also involved in money laundering, changing Manx cash into English, Mr Kane said.
He then explained how police went round to Masson’s address in February 2025 and seized a phone. It showed one message from someone asking her for cocaine, to which she replied by saying she was away but would ‘sort her out’ when she was back. Masson was subsequently arrested again.
Mr Kane described Masson as a ‘mid-level dealer’, involved in street level and larger amounts and supplying not just users but other dealers.
Mr Kane said he suspected Masson had been involved in supplying cocaine for a longer period but only had evidence of one deal.
The charges laid against Masson usually attract a significant prison sentence but, in mitigation, advocate David Reynolds said his client had stopped taking cannabis and was turning her life around.
Mr Reynolds said Masson had got involved in taking cannabis due to her previous relationship. He also said she had since been diagnosed with ADHD and other conditions.
But the strongest mitigation came in the form of the steps Masson had taken to move away from her past life.
Mr Reynolds said: ‘My client has turned her life around. She has been off cannabis for the past ten months and is now seeking medication for her ADHD. She does not have any wish to take cannabis in the future.
‘She went to the UK to train as a barber and has since found employment back on the island. My client is also training to be a Samaritan and has carried out other voluntary charity work.
‘In my time with her she had never raised the fact of being stabbed multiple times as a way of trying to get sympathy.’
Deemster Cook said he took onboard all that had been said on Masson’s behalf.
He told her: ‘This has all come about because you were involved in the murky world of drug dealing.
‘But there are mitigating circumstances. There is clear remorse and you have been carrying out voluntary work. The stabbing incident itself provides you with no mitigation and you carried on drug dealing after what happened.
‘But you now have a medical diagnosis of ADHD and other conditions which I believe have impacted your behaviour as an adult.’
Deemster Cook also quoted from a reference submitted to the court from Masson’s sister.
It said: ‘Leah is not defined by this one moment but by her humour, kindness, resilience and a desire to better herself.
‘We lost her once and we will be devastated if we lose her again. She has so much to offer. Her heart is good and she has the community behind her.’
Deemster Cook handed Masson an 18-month prison sentence for being concerned in dealing cocaine and six months consecutively for being concerned in dealing cannabis. She received six months concurrently for money laundering.
Crucially, Deemster Cook suspended the sentence for two years with supervision.
He told Masson: ‘Leave this murky world behind as you could have lost your life. Today you could also have lost your livelihood and your liberty.’